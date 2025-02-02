Grizzlies vs. Bucks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 2

It’s Sunday, February 2, and the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-20) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Bucks return home after having lost two in a row on the road, most recently getting ripped by the Spurs in San Antonio 144-118. Home has been especially good of late to Milwaukee, however. The Bucks have won six in a row at Fiserv. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight games. They won at home Friday night 120-119 against the Houston Rockets. Overall, Memphis is 12-11 on the road with a point differential of +8.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks live today

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum City: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Grizzlies (+157), Bucks (-189)

Grizzlies (+157), Bucks (-189) Spread: Bucks -4.5

Bucks -4.5 Over/Under: 243 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 120.62, and the Bucks 122.97.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Grizzlies vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Bucks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 243.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Bucks have won four of their last five home games against teams with winning records

The OVER is 14-6 in the Grizzlies’ last 10 games on the road and the Bucks’ last 10 at home combined

The Bucks have covered the spread in their last six home games

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Central Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)