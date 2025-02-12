Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Memphis Grizzlies (36-17) and Los Angeles Clippers (29-23) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Memphis sits in second place in the Western Conference. They have won five of their last six. The Clippers knocked off the Jazz, 130-110, Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies are currently 15-11 on the road with a point differential of +8, while the Clippers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Grizzlies vs. Clippers live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Intuit Dome

City: Inglewood, CA

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Grizzlies (+143), Clippers (-171)

Spread: Clippers -4

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 117.18, and the Clippers 119.26.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Grizzlies vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects Kawhi and co. to cover: LA Clippers -4

“Clippers defense likely the difference in this contest that sends the Clippers a game clear of the play-in heading into the break.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Clippers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Grizzlies are on a streak of 3 straight road wins

5 of the Grizzlies’ last 6 matchups with the Clippers have stayed under the Total

The Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

