Grizzlies vs. Hornets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 8

It’s Tuesday, April 8, and the Memphis Grizzlies (46-32) and Charlotte Hornets (19-59) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Grizzlies are currently 21-18 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Memphis won the only meeting this season 132-120 against Charlotte.

Memphis is 2-4 over the last six games but on a two-game winning streak with victories over Miami and Detroit. Charlotte is 0-3 over the past three outings and 1-9 in the previous 10 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Hornets live today

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-dayNBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Grizzlies (-971), Hornets (+637)

Spread: Grizzlies -13.5

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 121.12, and the Hornets 114.08.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Grizzlies vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Grizzlies to cover:

“Charlotte isn’t playing their starters full minutes and testing out players for next season, so this is a Memphis or pass spot with the Western Conference racing for seeding.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at -13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 230.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Hornets on Tuesday

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Grizzlies’ last 6 games versus the Hornets have gone over the Total

The Grizzlies are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

