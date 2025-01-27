Grizzlies vs. Knicks prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best best for January 27

It’s Monday, January 27, and the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) and the New York Knicks (30-16) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

This should be a fun matchup as both teams are playing well and competing for a top spot in their respective conference. Each sit in third place in their respective conference. New York has won three straight including a 143-120 win Saturday at home against Sacramento. Memphis has won six in a row. They won Saturday, 125-103, at home against Utah. This is the Grizzlies’ third game in four nights.

The Grizzlies are currently 12-10 on the road with a point differential of +9, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Knicks live today

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MSG

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Grizzlies (+140), Knicks (-166)

Grizzlies (+140), Knicks (-166) Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Over/Under: 242 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 120.27, and the Knicks 122.09.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Grizzlies vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is riding with the home team: New York Knicks -3.5

“The Knicks are surging and should be in the -5 range by my fairs.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 242.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Knicks on Monday

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Atlantic Division teams

The Grizzlies’ last 5 road games at the Knicks have gone OVER the Total

The Grizzlies have covered the Spread in their last 4 road games

The Grizzlies have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 road games against the Knicks

