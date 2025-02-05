Grizzlies vs. Raptors Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 5

It’s Wednesday, February 5, and the Memphis Grizzlies (34-16) and Toronto Raptors (16-34) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

This is the third game in four nights for Toronto. The Raptors lost last night at home to the Knicks, 121-115, despite 23 points from Scottie Barnes. Toronto has been far more competitive since January 1 posting a record of 9-8 in 2025. Memphis has been among the NBA’s elite all season currently riding a three-game winning streak and sitting in second place in the Western Conference. Tonight marks the Grizzlies’ third in four nights but they were idle last night after defeating San Antonio, 128-109, Monday night.

The Grizzlies are currently 13-11 on the road with a point differential of 8, while the Raptors have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Raptors live today

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Grizzlies (-287), Raptors (+233)

Spread: Grizzlies -7

Over/Under: 243 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 124.1, and the Raptors 120.45.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Grizzlies vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) sees the Grizzlies covering the big number: Memphis Grizzlies -7

“The Grizz continue to surge with a comfortable road win as they have massive matchup advantages in addition to rested legs.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Raptors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 243.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Atlantic Division teams

Each of the Grizzlies’ last 7 road games with the Raptors have stayed under the Total

The Raptors are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

