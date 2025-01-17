Grizzlies vs. Spurs odds, predictions, expert picks, stats, and recent trends for January 17

It’s Friday, January 17, and the Memphis Grizzlies (26-15) and San Antonio Spurs (19-20) are all set to square off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

These teams met Wednesday in San Antonio and the Grizzlies smashed the Spurs 129-115 thanks in large part to Ja Morant’s 21 points and 12 assists. Sitting in 3rd place in the Western Conference, Memphis is scuttling a bit having gone just 3-3 in their last 6. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs sit in 12th out West with just 1 win in their last 5 games.

The Grizzlies are currently 11-10 on the road with a point differential of +8, while the Spurs have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs live today

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Grizzlies (-136), Spurs (+115)

Grizzlies (-136), Spurs (+115) Spread: Grizzlies -2

Grizzlies -2 Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 120.08, and the Spurs 119.03.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Grizzlies vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Spurs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 239.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Spurs on Friday

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Grizzlies’ last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

The Grizzlies have covered the Spread in their last 3 road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)