Hawks vs. Heat Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 26

It’s Wednesday, February 26, and the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) and Miami Heat (26-30) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Hawks are currently 14-16 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

These teams just met on Monday and the Hawks won 98-86 and the first meeting of the season (120-111). The previous win for Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak, while Miami is 1-6 over the past seven games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Heat live today

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hawks vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Hawks (+103), Heat (-123)

Spread: Heat -1.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 114.13, and the Heat 114.91.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hawks vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports likes the Heat on the ML against the Hawks:

“Miami is looking for revenge after losing by 12 points against Atlanta on Monday. The Heat are 0-2 against the Hawks this season and will have the chance to even out the series with this matchup and the final of the two coming in Miami. I like the Heat on the ML at home.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Hawks have won 6 of their last 7 away games against teams with losing records

5 of the Hawks’ last 6 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams have gone under the Total

The Hawks have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 9 games as a road underdog

The Heat have won 7 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

