Hawks vs Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 2 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 20

The Atlanta Hawks (46-37) prep for Game 2 of the first round at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (54-29).

New York won Game 1, 113-102, behind 28 points and 7 assists from Jalen Brunson, plus 25 points and 8 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks as a team had 48/48/83 percentage shooting splits with only 11 turnovers.

Atlanta was outscored in three out of four quarters in New York and shot 44/38/63 percentage for shooting splits. The Hawks struggled to shoot efficiently, and a result, five out of the nine Hawks’ players scored eight or fewer points. CJ McCollum led Atlanta with 26 points and Dyson Daniels nearly double-doubled with 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Hawks vs. Knicks

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 8 PM EST

8 PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Hawks vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Atlanta Hawks (+195), New York Knicks (-238)

Atlanta Hawks (+195), New York Knicks (-238) Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game opened Knicks -5 with the Total set at 216.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Hawks vs. Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

PG CJ McCollum

SG Nickeil Walker-Alexander

SF Dyson Daniels

PF Jalen Johnson

SF Onyeka Okoungwu (questionable)

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby (probable)

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Hawks vs. Knicks

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby (ankle) is listed as PROBABLE for Game 2

Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okoungwu (knee) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 2

Important stats, trends and insights: Hawks vs. Knicks

Atlanta is 44-39 ATS and 23-20 ATS on the road

Atlanta is 41-42 to the Over

Atlanta is 24-18 to the Over as the road team, ranking third-best

New York is 45-39 ATS and an NBA-best 28-13 ATS at home

New York is 45-39 to the Under

New York is 21-20 to the Under as the home team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Hawks and Knicks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 218.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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