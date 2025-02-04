Heat vs. Bulls Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 4

It’s Tuesday, February 4, and the Miami Heat (24-23) and the Chicago Bulls (21-29) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

This is a game featuring one team in transition and another trying to get to a point of transition. Chicago shipped Zach LaVine west to Sacramento as they try to get their cap and draft pick situations in order. Game 1 without LaVine was a 127-119 loss to Detroit Sunday in Motown. Coby White scored 22 in a losing effort for the Bulls. Miami is working hard to unload their disgruntled and still suspended star, Jimmy Butler prior to this week’s trade deadline. Miami won Saturday in San Antonio 105-103. It was their third win in their last four games. Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 12 boards in the win over Wemby and co.

The Heat are currently 11-13 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Bulls have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Heat vs. Bulls today

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: United Center

United Center City: Chicago, IL

Game odds for Heat vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Heat (-169), Bulls (+143)

Heat (-169), Bulls (+143) Spread: Heat -3.5

Heat -3.5 Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 115.1, and the Bulls 113.28.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Heat vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Bulls game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Bulls on Tuesday

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

The Heat’s last 3 road games have stayed UNDER the Total

The Bulls have covered in 7 of their 12 matchups against Southeast Division teams this season

