Heat vs. Lakers predictions, odds, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 15

It’s Wednesday, January 15, and the Miami Heat (20-18) and the Los Angeles Lakers (20-17) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This is the final game of a 6-game road trip for Miami. They are 3-2 through the first five games. The Heat lost 109-98 to the Clippers Monday night to snap a 3-game win streak. Tyler Herro led the way with 32 for the Heat. The Lakers played Monday night as well. LeBron and co. lost to the Spurs 126-102. It was the third consecutive loss for Los Angeles.

The Heat are currently 9-11 on the road overall with a point differential of +2, while the Lakers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Heat vs. Lakers today

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Game odds for Heat vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Heat (+144), Lakers (-171)

Heat (+144), Lakers (-171) Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Over/Under: 217 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 107.78, and the Lakers 109.6.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Heat vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the home team in this one: Los Angeles Lakers -4.5 (-125)

“The Miami Heat have been on a road trip since January 6th. Five games without playing a game at home. Now they play at 10pm tonight in LA, in a game where LA will want to use the energy of the crowd and the unfortunate wildfires to push them to a victory. The Heat are without Jimmy Butler and may very well be without Bam Adebayo as well. Classic fade spot.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Lakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 217.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Lakers on Wednesday

The UNDER is 20-17 in Lakers’ games this season

The Heat are 9-12 against the spread on the road this season

The Lakers have lost 3 games in a row

Betting the Heat on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 108% return on investment

