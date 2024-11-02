Heat vs Wizards Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards meet for the only nationally televised game on Saturday’s slate in a battle of 2-2 teams.

The Wizards are 2-2 this season, winners of two straight over the Atlanta Hawks. Washington won by two and 13 points, covering and winning outright as underdogs. Kyle Kuzma remains out, so Washington turns to Jordan Poole and its plethora of youth.

Miami is 2-2 on the year and suffered a loss to the Knicks (116-107) in the past outing. The Heat’s two wins are over the Pistons and Hornets, two of the worst teams in the NBA, so this looks like an easy win on paper for Miami, but the Wizards are looking to continue its winning streak.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Heat @ Wizards

● Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

● Time: 9:30 PM ET

● Site: Capital One Arena

● City: Washington D.C.

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Heat @ Wizards

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Moneyline: Miami Heat (-425), Washington Wizards (+330)

● Spread: Miami -9.5 (-110)

● Total: 224.5

Probable starting lineups for Miami and Washington

· Washington Wizards (2-2)

PG Jordan Poole

SG Carlton Cunningham

SF Bilal Coulibaly

PF Kyshawn George

C Alexandre Sarr

· Miami Heat (2-2)

PG Terry Rozier

SG Tyler Herro

SF Jimmy Butler

PF Nikola Jovic

C Bam Adebayo

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Heat @ Wizards

Miami is 1-3 ATS this season and 2-2 to the Under.

Washington is 2-2 ATS this season and 3-1 to the Under.

Miami was 8-6-2 ATS as a road favorite last season.

Washington was 12-19-1 ATS as a home underdog last season, ranking 7th-worst.

The Wizards have covered 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents.

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 games at Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams.

The Wizards’ last 3 games have gone over the Total.

Tyler Herro has scored 14, 22, 19, and 34 points this season.

Jimmy Butler has scored 26, 23, and 15 points in the past three games.

Bam Adebayo has not reached 13 points in any game this season.

Bam Adebayo has double-doubled in two of four games.

Jordan Poole scored 24 or more points in three of four games.

Rookie Alex Sarr scored double-digits in two of his first four games.

Kyle Kuzma is out for this matchup.

Notable Player Props for Heat @ Wizards

Highest Point Props

Jordan Poole O/U 23.5 Points

Tyler Herro O/U 20.5 Points

Jimmy Butler O/U 19.5 Points

Terry Rozier O/U 18.5 Points

Bam Adebayo O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Bam Adebayo O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Bam Adebayo O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Jimmy Butler O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Tyler Herro O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Bilal Coulibaly O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Jordan Poole O/U 6.5 Assists

Tyler Herro O/U 5.5 Assists

Jimmy Butler O/U 5.5 Assists

Terry Rozier O/U 4.5 Assists

Bam Adebayo O/U 3.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Heat @ Wizards

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Bilal Coulibaly to go Over his 5.5 rebounding total:

“Bilal Coulibaly recorded 14 potential rebounds in his last game and that number could increase with Kyle Kuzma out.

Coulibaly converted nine of those 14 chances for rebounds and played 35 minutes. With four-straight games of 30-plus minutes, Coulibaly seems like a good bet for an Over versus Miami with a lack of talent on the roster.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Heat and the Wizards:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking Miami on the ML (-410)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Miami on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 224.5 points

