Hornets at Lakers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 19

Its Wednesday, February 19, and the Charlotte Hornets (13-39) are in LA to take on the Lakers (32-20). This game was originally scheduled for January 9 but was postponed due to the LA wildfires.

Check your lineups as gametime approaches as the availability of both LeBron James and LaMelo Ball is in questions due to lingering ankle issues with each.

The Lakers sit atop the Pacific Division. They lead the Clippers by two games. LA saw its six game-winning streak snapped just prior to the All-Star Break losing at Utah, 131-119, last Wednesday. The Lakers have won seven in a row at home.

Charlotte is once again among the worst teams in the NBA. They currently possess the third worst record in the league. The Hornets take the court having lost three in a row and nine of their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details re: Hornets at Lakers

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Game odds for Hornets at Lakers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Hornets (+310), Lakers (-392)

Spread: Lakers -8.5

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 108.96, and the Lakers 113.39.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hornets vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Lakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Lakers on Thursday

The Hornets have lost 16 of their last 20 games on the road

5 of the Hornets’ last 6 road trips to the Lakers have gone over the Total

The Hornets have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 games as a road underdog

