Hornets vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 12

It’s Wednesday, March 12, and the Charlotte Hornets (16-48) and Atlanta Hawks (31-34) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Hornets are currently 6-24 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Hawks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Atlanta won both meetings this season by five and three points in October and November.

Charlotte is coming off back-to-back wins over Brooklyn and Miami by the same exact scores (105-102). Atlanta has won three consecutive games and four of the past five with its lone loss in that span coming against the Bucks.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Hawks live today

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hornets vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Hornets (+281), Hawks (-355)

Spread: Hawks -8.5

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 117.38, and the Hawks 121.82.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hornets vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Hawks and Hornets:

“The Over has moved up from 233 to 237 overnight, but I am not sure that’s the right angle considering the Hornets’ outputs. Charlotte’s scored 105 points in two straight games and 110 or fewer points in nine of the past 10 contests. While the Hawks present an uptempo pace for the Hornets to surpass that, I think Atlanta could stifle Charlotte. I lean the Under 237.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Hawks on Wednesday

The Hawks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Eastern Conference teams

Each of the Hawks’ last 5 home games against the Hornets have gone over the Total

The Hornets have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 7 road games against the Hawks

Betting the Hawks on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 117% return on investment

