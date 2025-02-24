Hornets vs. Kings Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 24

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Charlotte Hornets (14-41) and Sacramento Kings (28-28) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Both teams are desperate for a win tonight. The Hornets are 14th in the Western Conference and have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games. With LaMelo Ball missing extended time, the Hornets have struggled. They are 1-19 without Ball this season.

The Kings are in their post-De’Aaron Fox era after a trade with the San Antonio Spurs sent him on his way. Since the Fox trade, the Kings are 4-4.

The Hornets are currently 5-21 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Kings have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game odds for Hornets vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Hornets (+380), Kings (-503)

Spread: Kings -10.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 113.41, and the Kings 118.88.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Hornets vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Kings game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at -10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at -10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Kings on Monday



The Hornets have lost 6 of their last 7 games on the road

7 of the Kings’ last 8 home games have gone over the Total

The Hornets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

The Kings have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records



