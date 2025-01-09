Hornets vs. Lakers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 9

It’s Thursday, January 9, and the Charlotte Hornets (8-27) and the Los Angeles Lakers (20-16) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Hornets are out West following their 115-104 win at home against the Suns Tuesday night. LaMelo Ball had 32 points, 10 boards, and 7 assists in the win. LA returns home after losing 2 straight on the road. Tuesday, they lost in Dallas to the Mavs, 118-97, despite 21 points and 12 rebounds from Anthony Davis.

The Hornets are currently 2-14 on the road with a point differential of -8.7, while the Lakers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Hornets vs. Lakers today

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 10:30 pm EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Game odds for Hornets vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Charlotte Hornets (+344), LA Lakers (-448)

Charlotte Hornets (+344), LA Lakers (-448) Spread: Lakers -9

Lakers -9 Over/Under: 219.5 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 108.74, and the Lakers 113.43.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Hornets vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is not a believer in the Lakers: Charlotte Hornets +9.5

“The recent resurgence by the Lakers is smoke and the Hornets can make this an uncomfortable spot for LA who may win but won’t cover 9.5 by my numbers.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best Bet projections for today’s Hornets & Lakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Lakers on Thursday

The Hornets have lost 16 of their last 20 games on the road

The Hornets’ last 3 road games and 5 of their last 6 road games against the Lakers have gone OVER the Total

The Hornets have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 games as a road underdog

