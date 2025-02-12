Hornets vs. Magic Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Charlotte Hornets (13-38) and Orlando Magic (26-29) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Hornets arrive in Orlando having lost two in a row overall and three straight on the road. The Nets took out the Hornets Monday night, 97-89, despite scoring only 12 points in the 4th quarter. The good news for Charlotte is LaMelo Ball did play…but only ten minutes in the loss, their eighth in their last nine games. Orlando just can’t seem to put it all together and get on a run. They lost Monday at home to Atlanta, 112-106. Had the Magic won that game it would have been the first time they had won consecutive games since December 23.

The Hornets are currently 4-18 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Hornets vs. Magic live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Game odds for Hornets vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Hornets (+455), Magic (-617)

Spread: Magic -11.5

Over/Under: 206 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 101.96, and the Magic 107.95.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hornets vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 206.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Magic on Wednesday

The Magic have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Hornets

The average total game score (207.9) in the Magic’s last 10 home games is over the Total for this game (203.8)

The Hornets have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

The Magic have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

