Hornets vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 28

It’s Friday, March 28, and the Charlotte Hornets (18-54) and Toronto Raptors (26-47) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Hornets are currently 7-28 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Raptors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Charlotte won the only meetings this season 138-133 on October 30. This is the second of three meetings.

Toronto won the past two games after losing four straight to enter this matchup. Charlotte has lost three straight games and five of the past six.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Raptors live today

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hornets vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Hornets (+194), Raptors (-235)

Spread: Raptors -5.5

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 107.06, and the Raptors 109.93.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Hornets vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Raptors as ML parlay piece:

“Toronto is back on their feet with a few consecutive wins, while Charlotte is the opposite, but I couldn’t lay the points or take the points with either side in this matchup. Charlotte won the only meeting and it came in October. Neither of these teams is in good shape, but Toronto is in better shape, so I would take the Raptors ML in a parlay, but ultimately pass on betting this game.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 216.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Raptors on Friday

The Raptors are on a 7-game win streak at home to the Hornets

5 of the Raptors’ last 6 games (83%) have stayed under the Total

The Raptors are 23-14 ATS at home this season

The Raptors have won 15 of their last 18 home games against the Hornets

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

