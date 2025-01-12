Hornets vs. Suns Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 12

It’s Sunday, January 12, and the Charlotte Hornets (8-27) and the Phoenix Suns (18-19) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Hornets are currently 2-14 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Suns have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Hornets vs. Suns today

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Footprint Center

City: Phoenix, AZ

Game odds for Hornets vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Hornets (+246), Suns (-308)

Hornets (+246), Suns (-308) Spread: Suns -7.5

Suns -7.5 Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 111.42, and the Suns 115.33.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Hornets vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (whale_capper) likes the rested visitors: Charlotte Hornets +7

“This was expected to be a tough spot for CHA but with both LA games getting postponed the Hornets come into this contest well rested against a limping Suns team. Good spot for an upset.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Suns game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Suns on Sunday

The Suns have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Southeast Division teams

Each of the Hornets’ last 4 games at the Suns have gone OVER the Total

The Hornets have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

The Hornets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

