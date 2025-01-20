Mavericks vs. Hornets prediction: Odds, recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 20

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Dallas Mavericks (23-19) and the Charlotte Hornets (10-28) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Mavs take the court for the first time following their surprising win at home Friday over the OKC Thunder. The win snapped a 3-game losing streak for Dallas. Kyries Irving returned to the lineup for the Mavericks and scored 25 to lead all scorers in the game. The Hornets have won two straight and three of their last four. Friday night Charlotte won in Chicago, 125-123. LaMelo Ball had 26 in the win for the Hornets.

The Mavericks are currently 10-11 on the road with a point differential of +4, while the Hornets have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Hornets live today

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 12:00PM EST

12:00PM EST Site: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center City: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Mavericks (-278), Hornets (+225)

Mavericks (-278), Hornets (+225) Spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavericks -6.5 Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 118.39, and the Hornets 115.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Mavericks vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes PJ Washington to have a game: PJ Washington 15+ points (+100)

“First game against his old team in a revenge angle. They are giving up the 3rd most points to PFs too. 15 is two points less than his season average but the motivation factor should be higher.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Hornets on Monday

The Mavericks have lost their last 3 road games against teams with losing records

The Hornets’ last 4 home games have stayed UNDER the Total

The Hornets have covered the Spread in their last five games as an underdog

The Hornets are 21-17 against the spread this season

