Jazz vs. Warriors prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 28

It’s Tuesday, January 28, and the Utah Jazz (10-34) and the Golden State Warriors (22-23) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Jazz were rolled at home last night by Giannis and the Bucks, 125-110. It was Utah’s sixth consecutive loss and ninth in their last ten games. Golden State was off last night. They last took the court Saturday against the Lakers and lost, 118-108. It was their third loss in their last four games. Draymond Green (calf) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) remain sidelined due to injury for the Warriors.

The Jazz are currently 7-18 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Warriors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Jazz vs. Warriors today

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Jazz vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Jazz (+375), Warriors (-495)

Jazz (+375), Warriors (-495) Spread: Warriors -10.5

Warriors -10.5 Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 112.39, and the Warriors 117.87.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Jazz vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects the biggest star on the court to shine tonight: Steph Curry Over 24.5 Points (-109)

“32 minutes. 13 points. 2 for 9 from deep. More importantly, the Warriors lost to the Lakers in their last game. It’s been a tough four game stretch for the Warriors. They have lost three of their last four games and Steph has been horrible. He finally gets a great matchup tonight against the Jazz. They give up the 5th most points to PGs and the Warriors desperately need a win.”

Drew Dinsick likes the home team to cover the big number: Golden State Warriors -12

“No Dray but expecting Golden State to have little resistance here in a comfortable win against the marginally competitive Jazz.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 227.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Jazz have gone 15-10 on the road against the spread this season

The OVER is 12-8 in the Jazz’s last 10 games on the road and the Warriors’ last 10 at home combined

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)