Jazz vs. Wizards Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 5

It’s Wednesday, March 5, and the Utah Jazz (15-46) and Washington Wizards (11-49) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Jazz are currently 7-22 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Wizards have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first meeting of the season between the two.

Utah is 2-5 since the All-Star break and lost the past two games. Washington is 2-8 in the past 10 games and 2-4 since the All-Star break.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. Wizards live today

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Jazz vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Jazz (+167), Wizards (-200)

Spread: Wizards -5

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 114.06, and the Wizards 116.67.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Jazz vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under 230 between Utah and Washington:

“With such bad records and young talent on the floor, most of the money will come in on the Over and the Jazz as +5 point underdogs versus Washington. I don’t think either side is worth backing although this line is telling with Washington favored so heavily. I would fade the public and take the Under here.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Jazz have won 3 straight games against the Wizards

The Jazz’s last 3 road games have gone over the Total

The Jazz have covered in 6 of their 6 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams this season

The Wizards have lost 41 of 49 games this season following a defeat

