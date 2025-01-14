Kings vs. Bulls odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 14

It’s Tuesday, January 14, and the New Orleans Pelicans (8-32) and the Chicago Bulls (18-21) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Pelicans have lost three of their last four losing most recently by one in Boston on Sunday, 120-119. Chicago lost Sunday at home to Sacramento 124-119. Zach LaVine scored 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Pelicans are currently 3-16 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Bulls have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Pelicans vs. Bulls today

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Pelicans (+117), Bulls (-138)

Pelicans (+117), Bulls (-138) Spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls -2.5 Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 117.92, and the Bulls 119.22.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Pelicans vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 237.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Bulls on Tuesday

The Pelicans have lost 9 of their last 10 games as an underdog

The OVER is 22-18 in Pelicans’ games this season

The Pelicans have covered the Spread in their last 3 road games

The Pelicans have won 16 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

