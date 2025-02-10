Kings vs. Mavericks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the Sacramento Kings (26-26) and Dallas Mavericks (28-25) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

This is a battle between the eighth and ninth place teams in the division. The Mavs are expected to take the court minus their prized acquisition, Anthony Davis (groin) but hope to build off their recent wins over Boston and Houston. Sacramento got a much-needed win Saturday against New Orleans, rallying from 20 down to knock off the Pelicans. Zion had 40 for New Orleans but Domantas Sabonis had 27 and Zach LaVine had 22 to pace the Kings’ attack.

The Kings are currently 12-13 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Mavericks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Kings vs. Mavericks live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: American Airlines Center

City: Dallas, TX

Game odds for Kings vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Kings (-104), Mavericks (-116)

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 117.12, and the Mavericks 117.9.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Kings vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects Kyrie to be the lead facilitator tonight: Kyrie Irving Over 5.5 Assists (-125)

“Irving hasn’t played the Kings yet this season, but I expect a big game for the Mavericks star. One game into the Davis-Irving experience and AD is hurt, so the usage and workload for Irving increases. Irving is 4-2 to the Over 5.5 assists against Sacramento as a member of the Mavericks and the Kings allow 29.4 assists per game over the past five contests, ranking sixth worst. Primary ball-handlers have crushed this number against Sacramento recently with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (9), Jose Alvardo (9), Mike Conley (9), Anfernee Simons (6), and Scoot Henderson (8) all going Over this prop.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Mavericks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Mavericks on Monday

The Mavericks have won their last 3 matchups against Western Conference teams

Each of the Kings’ last 3 road games with the Mavericks have stayed under the Total

The Kings have covered the Spread on their last 4 road trips to Dallas

