Kings vs. Pelicans Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Sacramento Kings (27-26) and New Orleans Pelicans (12-41) are all set to square off from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Sacramento won their second straight Monday night slipping past the Mavericks in OT, 129-128. DeMar DeRozan had 42 in the win. Zach LaVine added 17 for the Kings. New Orleans has lost nine in a row most recently getting waxed by the OKC Thunder 137-101 Monday night. Trey Murphy III had 23 and Zion Williamson 17 in the loss for the Pelicans.

The Kings are currently 13-13 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Pelicans have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Kings vs. Pelicans live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Smoothie King Center

City: New Orleans, LA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Kings vs. Pelicans

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Kings (-181), Pelicans (+151)

Spread: Kings -4.5

Over/Under: 238 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 120.45, and the Pelicans 118.1.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Kings vs. Pelicans game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home team to stay within the number: New Orleans Pelicans +5

“Hoping the Pels show some spine in a spot where they have a clear rest advantage, Kings likely win but not by more than 5 in my opinion.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Pelicans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 238.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

The Pelicans have lost 17 of their last 20 games as a home underdog

Each of the Kings’ last 4 road games with the Pelicans have stayed under the Total

The Pelicans have covered in 6 of their 8 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams this season

The Pelicans have lost 9 games in a row

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

