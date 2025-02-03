Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 3

It’s a short flight from Chicago to Minneapolis, but not sure that Zach LaVine will be dressed for his first game with the Sacramento Kings (24-24) as they take on the Timberwolves (27-22) at Target Center Monday Night.

Who will be available for Sacramento tonight? No reports yet confirming when Zach LaVine will arrive and ultimately suit up and we know De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter are no longer with Sacramento. The line has shifted accordingly from Minnesota -1 to Minnesota -4.5 with the Total dropping from 223 to 221.5. Check your lineup cards before making any bets for this one.

The Kings are currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference and are 11-12 on the road with a point differential of +1. The Timberwolves are in 7th place in the Western Conference. They are 12-11 at home and have a 6-4 record in their last ten games overall.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Kings vs. Timberwolves today

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025

8:00PM EST

Minneapolis, MN

Game odds for Kings vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Kings (+154), Timberwolves (-185)

Kings (+154), Timberwolves (-185) Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Over/Under: 221.5 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 111.24, and the Timberwolves 111.77.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Kings vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Timberwolves game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Timberwolves on Monday

The Kings have lost 4 of their last 5 games

The OVER is 13-7 in the Kings’ and the Timberwolves’ last 10 games combined

The Kings have covered the Spread on their last 4 road trips to the Timberwolves

