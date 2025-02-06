Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 6

It’s Thursday, February 6, and the Sacramento Kings (25-25) and Portland Trail Blazers (22-29) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

Zach LaVine’s debut was a dud last night as the Kings laid an egg at home against the Orlando Magic losing 130-111. LaVine finished with 13 points on 4-13 shooting. The Trail Blazers quietly have won five in a row. Tuesday night they knocked off Indiana, 112-89. Anfernee Simons led the way with 22 points. Scoot Handerson added 17 for Portland who has crept back to the outer edges of playoff contention sitting just 3.5 games out of the tenth spot.

The Kings are currently 12-12 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Trail Blazers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Kings vs. Trail Blazers today

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Moda Center

City: Portland, OR

Game odds for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Kings (-128), Trail Blazers (+107)

Spread: Kings -1.5

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 115.42, and the Trail Blazers 114.64.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Kings vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is dipping into the player prop market for this one: Anfernee Simons Over 5.5 Assists +110

“Portland is the hottest team in the NBA right now. They get to play against a Kings team that is 9th in pace. They give up the 9th most assists to PGs. Simons has been great during this run. He’s gone over 4 of his last five with 14 potential assists per game.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Trail Blazers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Trail Blazers on Thursday

The Trail Blazers have won their last 5 games against teams with better records

The Trail Blazers’ last 3 versus the Kings have stayed under the Total

The Trail Blazers are 16-11 ATS at home this season

