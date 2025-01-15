Knicks vs. 76ers odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 15

It’s Wednesday, January 15, and the New York Knicks (26-15) and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-23) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Knicks have won just two of their last seven games losing most recently Monday night at home to Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, 124-119. Jalen Brunson had 31 in the loss. The developing story is the lack of bench support the Knicks are getting. New York’s reserves played 45 minutes and scored just 13 points. In that same game, Detroit’s bench scored 46 points in 92 minutes.

Philadelphia’s problems are bigger than those in the Big Apple. The 76ers have lost three straight and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid is in and out of the lineup due to injuries and load management and Paul George has not brough to the court the impact Philadelphia was anticipating.

The Knicks are currently 13-8 on the road with a point differential of +6, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. 76ers live today

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Knicks vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Knicks (-260), 76ers (+211)

Knicks (-260), 76ers (+211) Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 111.85, and the 76ers 108.45.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Knicks vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against Eastern Conference teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the 76ers’ last 10 home games

The 76ers have covered in their last 3 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents

The Knicks have won 3 straight games in Philadelphia

