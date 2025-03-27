Lakers vs. Bulls Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 27

It’s Thursday, March 27, and the Los Angeles Lakers (44-28) and Chicago Bulls (32-40) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Lakers are currently 16-19 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Bulls have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Chicago beat Los Angeles 146-115 on Saturday, March 22, so this will be a revenge spot for the Lakers.

Los Angeles is coming off a buzzer-beating tip-in by LeBron James last night to beat Indiana that snapped a three-game losing streak. For Chicago, they are 8-2 over the last 10 games and riding a three-game winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Bulls live today

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Lakers vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Lakers (-163), Bulls (+138)

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 120.58, and the Bulls 118.76.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Lakers vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bulls to cover:

“The Lakers are coming off a buzzer-beating win over the Pacers thanks to a LeBron James tip, so this is a letdown spot as they travel to Chicago the following day. The Bulls aren’t a juggernaut or a team to watch out for, but they’ve been playing better over the last 10 games with an 8-2 record, and with their tempo and age, they can outrun opponents who fall into their pace. That was shown against the Lakers in the last meeting (146-115 win for Chicago). The Lakers will likely be one of the heaviest public bets today, so I do like the Bulls for that reason too. It’s Chicago or pass, but I’d rather live bet this game.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 239.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Bulls on Thursday

The Bulls have won four of their last five matchups against Western Conference teams

The last seven matchups between the Bulls and the Lakers have gone over the expected total

The Bulls have covered in four of their last five home games

The Bulls have won 8 of their last 10 games, while the Lakers have lost 5 straight on the road

