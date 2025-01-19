Lakers vs. Clippers prediction: How to watch, odds, best bets, recent trends, and stats for January 19

It’s Sunday, January 19, and the Los Angeles Lakers (22-17) and the Los Angeles Clippers (23-17) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

This is the first matchup between the league’s two teams that call Los Angeles home. The Clippers’ defense has been their calling card of late. Their last two games, both wins, have come by 59 and 29 points. They are riding a 3-game winning streak overall. In addition, Kawhi Leonard is set to return for the Clippers and is expected to reassume a leading role.

The Lakers have won two straight including a 102-101 victory at home against the Nets Friday night. Austin Reaves had 38 in the win for LA.

The Lakers are currently 8-11 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Clippers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Clippers live today

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Lakers vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Lakers (+124), Clippers (-148)

Lakers (+124), Clippers (-148) Spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers -2.5 Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 106.94, and the Clippers 108.25.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Lakers vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Clippers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 215.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Lakers have won four straight games in the division

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Clippers’ last five games against Pacific Division teams

The Clippers have covered the Spread in four straight games against Pacific Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)