Lakers vs. Hornets prediction: Odds, game details, Recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 27

It’s Monday, January 27, and the Los Angeles Lakers (25-18) and the Charlotte Hornets (12-30) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Lakers have won three straight and five out of their last six games. Los Angeles defeated the Warriors in Northern California Saturday night, 118-108. Anthony Davis is having a monster season and Saturday was no exception as he poured in 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hornets smacked the Pelicans Saturday, 123-92. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 25 points in the win.

The Lakers are currently 9-12 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Lakers vs. Hornets today

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Game odds for Lakers vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Lakers (-239), Hornets (+196)

Lakers (-239), Hornets (+196) Spread: Lakers -6

Lakers -6 Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 113.12, and the Hornets 109.99.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Lakers vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Hornets on Monday

The Lakers have won their last 4 road games against teams with worse records

5 of the Lakers’ last 6 matchups with the Hornets have gone OVER the Total

The Hornets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

The Hornets have covered in both of their matchups against Pacific Division teams this season

