Lakers vs. Knicks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 1

It’s Saturday, February 1, and the Los Angeles Lakers (27-19) and the New York Knicks (32-16) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Both these teams enter the game playing well. The Knicks are playing quite possibly their best basketball of the season having won four in a row at home and five straight overall to pull within 1.5 games of the Celtics in the Atlantic Division. The Lakers blasted Washington on Thursday night for their fifth win in their last six games. They are tied atop the Pacific Division with the Clippers. The Lakers are currently 11-13 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Knicks are 17-8 at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Knicks live today

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for Lakers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Lakers (+349), Knicks (-457)

Lakers (+349), Knicks (-457) Spread: Knicks -9.5

Knicks -9.5 Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 112.44, and the Knicks 117.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Lakers vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Knicks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Knicks on Saturday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records

These two teams have split their last ten games against eachother

First-time All-Star Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.9 points and a career-high 7.5 assists per game

Lebron James has faced the Knicks 59 times in his career. He is averaging 26.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists against them

