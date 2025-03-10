Lakers vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 10

It’s Monday, March 10, and the Los Angeles Lakers (40-22) and Brooklyn Nets (21-42) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Lakers are currently 15-15 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Nets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Los Angeles won 102-101 against Brooklyn in the lone meeting this season.

Brooklyn lost seven straight games and eight of the past nine compared to Los Angeles who is 8-1 in their last nine games but is coming off a loss to Boston.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Nets live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Lakers vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Lakers (-249), Nets (+204)

Spread: Lakers -6

Over/Under: 217 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 110.64, and the Nets 107.51.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Lakers vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nets to cover against the Lakers:

“LeBron James being out makes this an easy Nets or pass spot for me. Los Angeles will be trying new plays/lineups with Luka Doncic on the floor and without LeBron, which doesn’t bring me confidence. The Nets, in my mind, would have been +8 to +10 underdogs, so this line being lower makes me lean toward Brooklyn. The Nets are 1-4 ATS in the past five games but failed to cover as a -5.5 point favorite against the Hornets.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 217.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Nets on Monday

The Nets are on a 4-game losing streak at home

4 of the Lakers’ last 5 road games stayed under the Total

The Nets have covered in 5 of their 8 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams this season

The Nets have lost 6 games in a row

