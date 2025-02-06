Magic vs. Nuggets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 6

It’s Thursday, February 6, and the Orlando Magic (25-27) and Denver Nuggets (32-19) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

Orlando won last night in Sacramento, 130-111. Franz Wagner led the way with 31 points including going 5-6 from beyond the arc. The victory snapped a 4-game losing streak for the Magic. Denver was a winner last night as well, smashing the Pelicans 144-119. Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic combined for 77 points in the win. The Nuggets have won four straight.

The Magic are currently 10-18 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Nuggets have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Nuggets live today

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Magic vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Magic (+327), Nuggets (-422)

Spread: Nuggets -9

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 108.95, and the Nuggets 113.64.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Magic vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the home team to cover the number tonight: Denver Nuggets -9

“Magic end their long west coast road trip in Mile High. It’s a tough place to play on a B2B and while you’ve been out west. The Magic are 4-4 on B2Bs but just 1-3 ATS in their losses.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Nuggets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Nuggets on Thursday

The Magic have lost 7 of their last 10 road games

7 of the Magic’s last 8 road trips to the Nuggets have gone over the Total

The Magic have covered the Spread on their last 4 road trips to Denver

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

