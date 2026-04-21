Magic vs Pistons NBA Playoff Game 2 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 22

The Detroit Pistons attempt to hold home court in Game 2 after a surprising Game 1 loss to the Orlando Magic, 112-101.

Detroit has now lost 10-straight playoff home games, but are large favorites in Game 2. The Pistons were led by Cade Cunningham’s 39 points, but only he and Tobias Harris (17) scored more than eight points for Detroit.

All five starters for Orlando scored 16 or more points with the Magic’s bench accumulating 20 total points. The Magic led at the end of each quarter and put up remarkable numbers for a road team in Game 1, except for their three-point shooting (10/34, 29%), which will need to improve as the series goes on.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic vs. Pistons

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 7:10 PM EST

7:10 PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Magic vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-410), Orlando Magic (+320)

Detroit Pistons (-410), Orlando Magic (+320) Spread: Pistons -8.5

Pistons -8.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game opened Pistons -9.5 with the Total set at 218.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

SF Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Magic

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Issac (knee) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 2

Detroit Pistons

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 44-39 ATS

Detroit is 21-20 ATS as the home team

Detroit is 44-38-1 to the Under

Detroit is 18-14 to the Under as a home favorite

Detroit is 22-19 to the Under as the home team

Orlando is 40-45 ATS

Orlando is 19-22 ATS as the road team

Orlando is 45-40 to the Over

Orlando is 21-20 to the Under as the road team

Orlando is 12-10 to the Over as the road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Magic and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 218.5

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