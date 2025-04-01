Magic vs. Spurs Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for April 1

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview



The Orlando Magic (36-40) and San Antonio Spurs (31-43) are all set to square off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Orlando Magic are on the second half of a back-to-back. Last night they lost a close game to the LA Clippers.

The Magic are close to catching the Atlanta Hawks for the division title but must string some wins together.

The Spurs, without superstar Victor Wembanyama, have seen their playoff hopes evaporate. They are 13th in the Western Conference. They are on a four game losing streak and will likely be in trouble against the Magic.

The Magic are currently 16-21 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Spurs have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Spurs live today



Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Magic vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Magic (-180), Spurs (+151)

Spread: Magic -4

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 110.79, and the Spurs 108.7.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Magic vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Magic -4…

Thomas: “The Spurs have not been great. They have lost four straight and seem to have lost confidence since the Wembanyama. The Orlando Magic are making a strong playoff push, and are playing with confidence.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Spurs game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Spurs on Tuesday



The Magic have won 3 straight road games

6 of the Spurs’ last 8 matchups with the Magic have gone over the Total

The Spurs have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Magic have a losing road record this season (16-21) but have won their last 3 games



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

