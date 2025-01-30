Magic vs. Trail Blazers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 30

It’s Thursday, January 30, and the Orlando Magic (24-24) and the Portland Trail Blazers (18-29) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

This game is another featuring two teams whose fortunes of late are at opposite ends of the spectrum. Orlando has struggled of late losing seven of their last eight games. Monday, they lost in double overtime in Miami to the Heat. Meanwhile, Portland has won five of their last six. The Blazers Tuesday won at home against Milwaukee, 125-112. Deni Avdija scored 30 points to lead Portland’s offense.

The Magic are currently 9-15 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Trail Blazers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Magic vs. Trail Blazers today

Game odds for Magic vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Magic (-211), Trail Blazers (+176)

Magic (-211), Trail Blazers (+176) Spread: Magic -4.5

Magic -4.5 Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 107.53, and the Trail Blazers 105.18.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Magic vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the visitors: Orlando Magic -5

“The Magic are getting close to full strength with both Paolo and Franz finding their form and Suggs (hopefully) returning tonight. Would lay up to 6.5 with the Magic in this spot.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Trail Blazers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 212.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Trail Blazers on Thursday

The Magic’s last 4 road games against the Trail Blazers have stayed UNDER the Total

The Trail Blazers have covered the Spread in their last 3 games at home

The Magic have won 3 straight games on the road in Portland

