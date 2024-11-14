Mavericks vs Jazz Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz meet for the second time in the early season for the lone game on Thursday’s NBA slate.

Dallas is 5-6 on the year and coming off the emotional loss to the Warriors in Klay Thompson’s return game. Thomspon went off for 22 points, but it was Steph Curry (who scored 12 consecutive points in 4Q) who stole the show. Dallas has lost three straight games and four of the past five. This away contest is the final of a three-game road trip.

Utah is 2-9 this season. The Jazz started out 0-7 and are 2-2 in the last four games with wins over the Bulls (135-126) and Spurs (111-110). Utah and Dallas are on equal rest advantage, but the Jazz have a four-game road trip following this home contest whereas Dallas goes back home.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Mavericks @ Jazz

● Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

● Time: 9:00 PM ET

● Site: Delta Center

● City: Salt Lake City, Utah

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Mavericks @ Jazz

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Utah Jazz (+320), Dallas Mavericks (-400)

● Spread: Dallas -9

● Total: 232.5

Probable starting lineups for Utah and Dallas

· Dallas Mavericks (5-6)

PG Luka Doncic

SG Kyrie Irving

SF Klay Thompson

PF Naji Marshall -- PJ Washington is out

C Daniel Gafford -- Derek Lively is back

· Utah Jazz (2-8)

PG Keyonte George

SG Collin Sexton

SF Cody Williams

PF Lauri Markkanen

C John Collins -- Walker Kessler is out

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks @ Warriors

Dallas is 4-6-1 ATS this season and 0-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Dallas is 6-5 to the Under this year but 3-1 to the Over on the road.

Utah is 6-4 to the Under this season and 3-2 to the Under at home.

Luka Doncic has scored 30 or more points in four of the last six games.

Klay Thompson scored 16 or fewer points in seven straight games until 22 against Golden State.

Kyrie Irving scored 21, 29, and 43 points in the past three games.

Lauri Markkanen has scored 37 total points in the last two games after a combined 15 in the two prior.

Collin Sexton has scored 14 or more points in four straight games and seven out of 10 games.

Notable Player Props for Mavericks @ Warriors

Highest Point Props

Luka Doncic O/U 29.5 Points

Kyrie Irving O/U 24.5 Points

Lauri Markkanen O/U 20.5 Points

John Collins O/U 16.5 Points

Klay Thompson O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

John Collins O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Luka Donicc O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Lauri Markkanen O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Daniel Gafford O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Luka Doncic O/U 8.5 Assists

Kyrie Irving O/U 5.5 Assists

Keyonte George O/U 5.5 Assists

Jordan Clarkson O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Mavericks @ Jazz

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Klay Thompson to go Under his 19.5 Points + Rebounds prop versus Utah and following the emotional return to Golden State:

“Klay Thompson went over his 18.5 Points + Rebounds prop for us against the Warriors. He combined for 26 points and rebounds and played a season-high 34 minutes.

Now, Thompson’s prop goes from 18.5 to 19.5, which doesn’t make sense considering the more than likely lack of focus on this game after playing in the Chase Center where he helped the Warriors win four rings.

This is an ideal fade spot for Thompson who averages 14.5 points and 3.7 rebounds on the season (18.2 P+R). I like Thompson to go Under his 19.5 Points + Rebounds prop (-115 odds) at Utah.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Mavericks and the Jazz:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Dallas on the ML (-400)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Dallas -9 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 232.5 points

