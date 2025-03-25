Mavericks vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 25

It’s Tuesday, March 25, and the Dallas Mavericks (35-37) and New York Knicks (44-26) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Mavericks are currently 15-21 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Dallas is 1-0 against New York with a win on November 27, 129-114.

Dallas has won two straight games after losing the four before, while New York is coming off a 17-point win over Washington that broke a two-game losing streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Knicks live today

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Mavericks (+245), Knicks (-305)

Spread: Knicks -7.5

Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 109.91, and the Knicks 113.82.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Mavericks vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Mavericks Team Total Under 106.5:

“Jalen Brunson, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis will not be available for this game, so I am expecting far fewer points when the Knicks and Mavericks meet this time. The first matchup had a combined 243 points and this game total is hovering in the low 220’s. With Dallas being on a back-to-back after the 19-point win over Brooklyn last night, I like the Mavericks team total Under 106.5 against New York. The Knicks had Sunday and Monday off, so New York has a clear rest advantage.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

The Under is 7-3 in the Knicks’ last 10 games

The Mavericks have covered the Spread in their last 3 matchups with the Knicks

The Knicks have won 8 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

