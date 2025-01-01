Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 1

It’s Wednesday, January 1 – Day 1 of 2025 - and the Dallas Mavericks (20-13) and Houston Rockets (21-11) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The Rockets have lost two in a row after winning their previous three. Dallas has lost two straight and three of their last four. Houston is 6-1 against divisional opponents while the Mavs are 4-1 against their Southwest Division brethren.

The Mavericks are currently 10-8 on the road with a point differential of +6, while the Rockets have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details and how to watch Mavericks at Rockets live today

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: Toyota Center

City: Houston, TX

Game odds for Mavericks at Rockets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Dallas Mavericks (+181), Houston Rockets (-221)

Spread: Rockets -5.5

Over/Under: 221.5 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 109.77, and the Rockets 112.64.

Expert picks and predictions for Wednesday’s Mavericks at Rockets game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks at Rockets’ game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +5.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +5.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 221.5.

Important stats, trends and insights to know ahead of Mavericks at Rockets on Wednesday

The Mavericks have won their last three matchups against divisional opponents

The Rockets’ last three matchups against divisional opponents have gone OVER the Total

The Mavericks have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

The Mavericks have won 3 straight divisional matchups

