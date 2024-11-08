Mavericks vs Suns Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Suns and Mavericks gear up for round two on ESPN as Phoenix took the first matchup, 114-102.

The Suns have won six straight games to reach 7-1 in the early season. Phoenix finished a three-game homestand with all three wins coming by 11 points. The Suns had a day off after the win versus the 76ers making this the fourth game in seven days and fifth in nine for Phoenix.

Dallas is 5-3 this season and alternated wins and losses over the past four games. The Mavericks are in the final game of a five-game homestand and start a three-game road trip on Sunday. This will be the fourth game in six days for Dallas.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Details & how to watch Suns @ Mavericks

● Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: American Airlines Center

● City: Dallas, TX

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Suns @ Mavericks

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Dallas Mavericks (-175), Phoenix Suns (+145)

● Spread: Dallas -3.5

● Total: 230.5

Probable starting lineups for Dallas and Phoenix

· Phoenix Suns (7-1)

PG Tys Jones

SG Devin Booker

SF Bradley Beal

PF Kevin Durant

C Jusuf Nurkic

· Dallas Mavericks (5-3)

PG Luka Doncic

SG Kyrie Irving

SF Klay Thompson

PF PJ Washington

C Derek Lively

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Suns @ Mavericks

Phoenix is 2-7 ATS, the second-worst mark ATS in the NBA.

Phoenix is 0-1 ATS and on the ML as an away underdog.

Dallas is 4-4 ATS and 3-3 ATS as a home favorite (4-2 on ML).

Dallas is 5-3 to the Under this season and 4-2 to the Under at home.

Phoenix is 5-3 to the Over this season and 3-0 to the Over on the road.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 27 points in three straight games, along with 7 or more assists.

Kyrie Irving has scored 17 points in two of his last three games.

Klay Thomspon has made seven combined threes in the past two games in 13 and 17-point efforts.

Kevin Durant has led the team in scoring two straight games with 32 and 35-point efforts.

Notable Player Props for Suns @ Mavericks

Highest Point Props

Luka Doncic 31.5 Points

Kevin Durant O/U 25.5 Points

Devin Booker O/U 25.5 Points

Klay Thompson O/U 15.5 Points

Bradley Beal O/U 15.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Jusuf Nurkic O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Daniel Gafford O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Kevin Durant O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Kyrie Irving O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Devin Booker O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Luka Doncic O/U 8.5 Assists

Tyus Jones O/U 6.5 Assists

Devin Booker O/U 5.5 Assists

Kyrie Irving O/U 4.5 Assists

Bradley Beal O/U 3.5 Assists

Kevin Durant O/U 3.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Suns @ Mavericks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Bradley Beal to go Under his 23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists prop:

“I’d say fading Bradley Beal for the second straight game is the way to go. Beal is dealing with an elbow issue and in the last game it affected him.

Beal finished seven points on 3-of-9 from the field, three assists, and two rebounds in 32 minutes against Miami. This is his first road game in over two weeks or the first two games of the season, so I don’t have much confidence as he takes on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thomspon for the first time this year (Beal missed the first meeting).

I like Beal Under 23.5 PRA or his 15.5 points prop, whichever is most available.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Mavericks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking Phoenix on the ML (+145)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in Phoenix +3.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 230.5 points

