NBA Best Bets, Dec. 5: Immanuel Quickley Player Props, Knicks vs Bucks

  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published December 5, 2023 08:52 AM
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament between the Bucks and Knicks.

Immanuel Quickley O/U 12.5 Points vs. Bucks

The Knicks and Bucks face off in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament East Quarterfinals for what should be an exciting matchup.

I will focus on Immanuel Quickley who scored 10 and 5 points on 19 minutes apiece of his past two games versus the Raptors and Hornets, so this is a ideal bounce back spot for IQ.

During four In-Season Tournament games, Quickley scored 14, 27, 23, and 20 points versus the Bucks, Wizards, Heat, and Hornets for 21.0 points per game.

In those four games, Quickley posted 22, 33, 26, and 26 minutes for 26.7 minutes per game, which is up from his 24.4 mpg average this year.

When Quickley plays between 20 and 29 minutes this season, he averages 16.1 points over 14 games. IQ is 10-4 to the Over 12.5 Points in those 14 games (71.4%) and Over 13.5 Points.

This will be a competitive game with the winner advancing to Las Vegas, so give me Quickley Over 12.5 Points at -130 odds out to Over 13.5 Points for 1 unit or a sprinkle of 15-plus points.

Pick: Immanuel Quickley Over 12.5 Points (1u)

Season Record: 14-5 (73.6%) +9.15 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

