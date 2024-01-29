NBA Best Bets, Player Props, Jan. 29: CJ McCollum, Pelicans vs Celtics

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down CJ McCollum’s Points, Rebounds, and Assists combo prop versus the Celtics in TD Garden.

CJ McCollum O/U 25.5 PRA vs. Celtics

Over CJ McCollum’s last two games, the Pelicans guard has posted seven points, four assists, and one rebound against the Bucks (12 PRA), plus 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists versus the Thunder (21 PRA).

In that short span, McCollum shot 6-of-22 from the field (27.2%) and 3-of-11 from deep (27.2%). New Orleans lost both games by a combined 49 points and are +9 point road underdogs in Boston.

A road game at Boston, facing Jrue Holiday, and this Celtics’ defense should not be the spot where McCollum finds success. The 32-year-old guard has played 31 or fewer minutes in 11 of the past 12 games and Boston has lost back-to-back home games after starting the season 20-0 in TD Garden, so this is not a great spot for CJ or New Orleans.

McCollum has crushed this line in four of the past five meetings versus Boston, but I like the Under here with his recent play. I grabbed McCollum Under 25.5 PRA at -106 odds and would go down to 24.5 for +110 or better.

Pick: CJ McCollum Under 25.5 PRA (1u)

Season Record: 14-11 (58.3%) +2.12u

