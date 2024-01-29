 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NBA Best Bets, Player Props, Jan. 29: CJ McCollum, Pelicans vs Celtics

  
Published January 29, 2024 03:59 PM
'All in' on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
January 24, 2024 04:00 PM
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses D'Angelo Russell's hot stretch and why fantasy managers can expect him to continue to contribute despite trade deadline uncertainty, as well as Jabari Walker's outlook.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down CJ McCollum’s Points, Rebounds, and Assists combo prop versus the Celtics in TD Garden.

CJ McCollum O/U 25.5 PRA vs. Celtics

Over CJ McCollum’s last two games, the Pelicans guard has posted seven points, four assists, and one rebound against the Bucks (12 PRA), plus 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists versus the Thunder (21 PRA).

In that short span, McCollum shot 6-of-22 from the field (27.2%) and 3-of-11 from deep (27.2%). New Orleans lost both games by a combined 49 points and are +9 point road underdogs in Boston.

A road game at Boston, facing Jrue Holiday, and this Celtics’ defense should not be the spot where McCollum finds success. The 32-year-old guard has played 31 or fewer minutes in 11 of the past 12 games and Boston has lost back-to-back home games after starting the season 20-0 in TD Garden, so this is not a great spot for CJ or New Orleans.

McCollum has crushed this line in four of the past five meetings versus Boston, but I like the Under here with his recent play. I grabbed McCollum Under 25.5 PRA at -106 odds and would go down to 24.5 for +110 or better.

Pick: CJ McCollum Under 25.5 PRA (1u)

Season Record: 14-11 (58.3%) +2.12u

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

