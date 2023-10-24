 Skip navigation
NBA Best Bets, Player Props, Oct. 25: Victor Wembanyama vs Mavs, Celtics vs Knicks

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published October 24, 2023 03:39 PM
Why Wembanyama is a bet for ROY at minus money
October 23, 2023 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why Victor Wembanyama is a bet to win NBA Rookie of the Year despite being minus money at most books on Bet the Edge.

Victor Wembanyama makes his season debut and Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how to play his prop, plus a game pick for Celtics vs Mavericks.

Victor Wembanyama O/U 2.5 Blocks vs. Mavericks

One of the most hyped-up No. 1 overall picks in recent memory will make his NBA regular season debut on his homecourt versus Dallas on national TV.

Victor Wembanyama recorded 11 blocks in the teams’ four preseason games and 10 totaled in the previous three games, including five against the Warriors.

The 7-foot-4 big has an estimated 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama’s already had his fair share of NBA highlights before the seasons started as he’s expected to be a generational force on defense.

Dallas offers opportunities for blocks in the paint or from beyond the arc. The Mavs opposing forwards and centers will be rookie Derrick Lively II, Dwight Powell, Richaun Holmes, Maxi Kleber, and Grant Williams.

Lively II is the only player above 7-foot on the Mavericks, so the paint will be on lockdown whenever Wemby is on the floor. I played Wembanyama Over 2.5 Blocks at +110 odds on DraftKings. This is +102 on FanDuel, so shop around for the best odds.

Pick: Victor Wembanyama Over 2.5 Blocks (1u)

Celtics (-3) at Knicks: O/U 225.5

The Knicks and Celtics open the season at Madison Square Garden. Boston moved from a small road favorite (-140) to a slightly larger one (-165) with money coming in on the Celtics and their new lineup.

Boston went 4-1 in the preseason and looked offensively in mid-season form with their lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis.

These squads met twice during the preseason, a Celtics win at home, 123-110, and a Knicks’ win at home, 114-107. The New York win over Boston was the preseason opener for the Knicks, and after that, they lost three straight, while Boston won three straight.

The C’s averaged 119.0 points per game in their four wins compared to the Knicks who failed to score more than 112 points in the three losses and 114 in any of the teams’ four preseason games.

While we cannot cap preseason too much in the NBA, or any sport, Boston showed its lineup is capable and the players raved about how they love playing together.

This line opened at -135 and -140 and quickly moved out towards the -155 and -160 range. I played Boston on the ML at -152 odds and risked 2 units.

Pick: Celtics ML (Risk 2u)

