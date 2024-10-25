 Skip navigation
NBA Best Bets, Predictions, Odds, Props for Oct. 25: Steph Curry, Tyrese Maxey, Anthony Davis, More!

  
Published October 25, 2024 08:33 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at how the early results in the NBA season impact the betting market.

Vaughn Dalzell shares his favorite player props for Friday’s slate, including Anthony Davis, Tyrese Maxey, and Stephen Curry.

Anthony Davis O/U 24.5 Points vs Suns

Anthony Davis went 11-of-23 from the field (47.8%) and 13-of-15 (86.6%) from the free-throw line for 36 points against the Timberwolves in the season-opener. Now, he gets Jusuf Nurkic and a Suns team that lacks size and depth.

Nurkic played 22 minutes because of foul trouble (4 fouls), while Oso Ighodaro played 12 minutes and Mason Plumlee logged 14 minutes off the bench. None of those three should be able to slow Davis down.

Ivica Zubac recorded 21 points and 9 rebounds against the Suns, while Derrick Jones Jr. and Amir Coffee poured in a combined 23 points. I played Davis Over 24.5 Points at -110 odds at DraftKings. Let’s get back-to-back wins on AD.

Pick: Anthony Davis Over 24.5 Points (1u)

Tyrese Maxey O/U 29.5 Points at Raptors

No Joel Embiid or Paul George for Philly meant a lot of Tyrese Maxey in the season opener and boy did we get it.

While Maxey let tons of bettors down with 25 points, he shot the ball 31 times! Maxey went 10-of-31 from the field (32.3%), 2-for-9 (22.2%) from three and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line (75%). That type of volume is worth backing until Embiid or George come back.

The Raptors were smoked by the Cavaliers in the opener and Donovan Mitchell put up 21 points in 28 minutes on 7-of-14 from the field. If Maxey gets 35-plus minutes in a competitive game, he should smash his Over. I played Maxey Over 29.5 Points at -113 odds on FanDuel and would go to 30.5.

Pick: Tyrese Maxey Over 29.5 Points (1u)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest NBA player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Steph Curry O/U 26.5 Points at Jazz

In the third preseason game, Steph Curry injured his right index finger on his shooting hand and while he was a go in the 2024 opener, he did not shoot well or that often.

Curry went 4-of-10 from the field, 3-of-7 from three, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line for 17 points against Portland in 25 minutes. Golden State pulled away after halftime, so Curry did not have to do much in the scoring department (10 rebounds, 9 assists).

However, it seemed like Curry’s finger was in the back of his mind early in the game. Curry went 0-for-4 in the first quarter and 1-for-3 in the second quarter (0-for-4 from three in the first half). Curry went 3-for-3 on three-pointers in the third quarter and had no playing time in the fourth.

Give me Chef Curry Under 26.5 Points at -125 odds on DraftKings. I’d go down down to 25.5 points for 1.5 units.

Pick: Steph Curry Under 26.5 Points (1.5u)

Season Record: 9-3 (75%) +6.3 units

Check back for my sprinkles and game picks or follow me on X at @VmoneySports.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Mentions
