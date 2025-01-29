Nets vs. Hornets prediction: Odds, expert picks, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Brooklyn Nets (14-33) and the Charlotte Hornets (12-31) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Nets have lost seven in a row to drop into 13th in the Eastern Conference. They lost at home Monday to the Kings, 110-96. D’Angelo Russell had 19 points in the loss. Charlotte lost at home to the Lakers Monday, 112-107. LeMelo Ball left the game with a sprained ankle after only nine minutes. The Hornets sit in 14th place in the East.

The Nets are currently 9-17 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Hornets live today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: YES

Game odds for Nets vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Nets (+137), Hornets (-162)

Nets (+137), Hornets (-162) Spread: Hornets -3

Hornets -3 Over/Under: 207 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 102.87, and the Hornets 104.43.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Nets vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the visitors to cover the number: Brooklyn Nets +3.5

“Plus 4 is really the sweet spot for this game. However, you absolutely must fade the Hornets without Melo this season. They are 1-11 without him on the court. The Nets are dysfunctional but with a 12-game sample size, I think you can blindly trust that the Hornets need Melo to win.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Hornets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 207.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Hornets on Wednesday

5 of the Nets’ last 7 matchups with the Hornets have gone OVER the Total

The Nets have gone 17-9 on the road against the spread this season

Atlantic Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against Southeast Division squads

