Nets vs. Pistons Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 1

It’s Saturday, March 1, and the Brooklyn Nets (21-38) and Detroit Pistons (33-27) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Nets are currently 12-18 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Detroit won both meetings versus Brooklyn by 14 and 15 points this season. This is the final meeting of the year.

Brooklyn lost last night to the Blazers, while the Pistons’ eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Nuggets. The Nets have lost three straight games and four of the past five overall.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Pistons live today

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Nets (+341), Pistons (-439)

Spread: Pistons -9.5

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 107.92, and the Pistons 112.87.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Nets vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nets +9.5 against the Pistons:

“The hype around the Pistons will start to die off and even more quickly if they don’t win by double-digits against the Nets. Detroit’s eight-game winning streak was snapped and while the mentality is to start a new one, coming off games against the Celtics and Nuggets and then hosting the Nets the following game may not be as exciting for a young team. Brooklyn could backdoor cover, especially with both teams on the second night of a back-to-back, so this is Nets or pass at +9.5. The Under is usually a sharp look with both teams on no rest, so I’d take a look at that too.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Pistons on Saturday

The Nets have won their last 3 games as a road underdog

The Pistons’ last 5 home games versus the Nets have gone over the Total

The Pistons have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as a favorite

Each of the Nets’ last 5 games at the Pistons have gone over the Total

