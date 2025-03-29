Nets vs. Wizards Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 29

It’s Saturday, March 29, and the Brooklyn Nets (23-51) and Washington Wizards (16-57) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Nets are currently 12-26 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Wizards have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

Washington lost six of the past seven games and eight of the last 11. For Brooklyn, the Nets have dropped six straight games and nine of the previous 10.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Wizards live today

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Nets (-120), Wizards (+100)

Spread: Nets -1.5

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 109.91, and the Wizards 109.13.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Nets vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Nets and Wizards:

“I am not sure how anyone can bet this game and feel confident in either side. I lean the Under in what should be the worst game on the slate.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Wizards on Saturday

The Wizards have lost 7 of their last 10 games

The Over is 4-1 in the Wizards’ last 5 games

The Wizards have covered the Spread in their last 4 matchups with the Nets

The Nets have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

