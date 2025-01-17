Nuggets vs. Heat odds, predictions, stats, trends, and Best bets for January 17

It’s Friday, January 17, and the Denver Nuggets (24-16) and the Miami Heat (20-19) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

Jimmy Butler’s suspension is over, but the soap opera continues in South Beach with the Heat. Will he be on the bench? Will he play? That drama has been tough to ignore for the Heat who return home following a couple losses in Los Angeles. The Nuggets come to town having won 5 straight on the road. Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook have teamed up of late to lead Denver’s ascent in the standings out West.

The Nuggets are currently 12-8 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Heat have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Nuggets vs. Heat today

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center City: Miami, FL

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Nuggets (+122), Heat (-145)

Nuggets (+122), Heat (-145) Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 111.44, and the Heat 112.74.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Nuggets vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Heat game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Heat on Friday

The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 games as a road underdog

Each of the Heat’s last 3 home games against the Nuggets have stayed UNDER the Total

The Nuggets are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records

