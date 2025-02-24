Nuggets vs. Pacers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 24

It’s Monday, February 24, and the Denver Nuggets (37-20) and Indiana Pacers (32-23) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Nuggets are currently 17-11 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Pacers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

Indiana is 2-0 since the All-Star break and amidst a three-game winning streak. The Nuggets lost by 23 points to the Lakers and that snapped a nine-game winning streak for Denver. This is the first meeting of the season between the Pacers and Nuggets.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Pacers live today

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Nuggets (-176), Pacers (+146)

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Over/Under: 247 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 124.93, and the Pacers 122.59.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Nuggets vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Over 247 in Pacers vs Nuggets:

Denver and Indiana rank 6th and 8th in possessions per game, 2nd and 7th in offensive net rating, 5th and 13th in pace, plus 17th and 20th in defensive net rating, so this could clearly be a track meet between the two. I could only look at Over on player props and the game Over of 247.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 247.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Pacers on Monday

The Nuggets have won their last three games on the road

The total points line has ticked over in four of the Pacers’ last five home games

The Nuggets have won 8 straight games against the Pacers

