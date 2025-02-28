Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 28

It’s Friday, February 28, and the Denver Nuggets (38-20) and Detroit Pistons (33-26) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Nuggets are currently 18-11 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first and only meeting of the season between Denver and Detroit.

The Pistons are tied with the Cavaliers for the NBA’s longest active win streak at eight games after beating the Celtics by 20 at home. Denver lost by 9 to Milwaukee last night and has a quick turnaround to Detroit. The Nuggets are 1-2 in the last three games, but 10-2 over the past 12 for a larger sample size.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Pistons live today

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Nuggets (-116), Pistons (-104)

Spread: Nuggets -1

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 118.27, and the Pistons 117.75.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Nuggets vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Detroit to cover and win outright versus Denver:

“The Detroit Pistons are one of the hottest teams in the NBA currently tied with the Cavaliers for an eight-game win streak. This is the first and only meeting of the season, so it’s hard to fade the Pistons at home while playing this hot. It’s Detroit +1/ML or pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Pistons on Friday

The Nuggets are on a 4-game win streak at the Pistons

The Pistons’ last 3 home games have stayed under the Total

The Pistons have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Nuggets have a winning record (16-7) in matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

